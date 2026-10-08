FIFA Ranking: Ghana drop five places to 70th following AFCON qualifying defeats

The Black Stars have fallen to 70th in the latest FIFA Men’s World Ranking following a difficult start to their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Ghana, previously occupying the 65th position, dropped five places and lost 25.73 points after suffering humble defeats in their opening two qualifying matches, losing 2-0 to Côte d’Ivoire before falling 4-2 to The Gambia.

The latest rankings, released on October 7, 2026, were based on 338 men’s international matches played since the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on July 19.

These included UEFA and Concacaf Nations League fixtures as well as 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

The poor results mark a challenging period for the four-time African champions, who also failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Following the recent set of defeats, Ghana mutually parted ways with head coach Carlos Queiroz.

A scheduled friendly match against Africa's top-ranked team, Morocco, was also cancelled.

Ghana, currently ranked 14th on the African continent, is preparing to rebuild under new management.

The Black Stars will look to get back on track in their next international fixture when they face Somalia in back-to-back qualifiers.

Somalia is currently ranked 200th in the world.

Sitting directly above Ghana in the global standings are the United Arab Emirates in 65th, Albania in 66th, Honduras in 67th, Cabo Verde in 68th, and Jamaica in 69th position, just one place ahead of the Black Stars.

Elsewhere in the continent's standings, Morocco remains Africa’s highest-ranked team at 7th in the world, followed by Senegal in 18th.

Côte d’Ivoire sits in 29th, while Nigeria dropped four places to 30th.

At the summit of the global standings, the 2026 FIFA World Cup champions, Spain, remain top of the world ranking, with runner-up Argentina second and France third.

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