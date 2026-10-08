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‘Save part of the cake for us’ – Ga Mantse asks Roads Ministry to create jobs quota for Ga indigenes

Source: Naa Morkor  
  8 October 2026 11:51am
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The Ga Mantse, Nii Teiko Tsuru II, has appealed to the Roads and Highways Ministry to create a quota for Ga indigenes in employment opportunities within the sector.

According to him, reserving opportunities for people from the Ga State would ensure that indigenes benefit directly from development taking place in the capital, which they host.

The Ga Mantse made the appeal when Roads and Highways Minister Governs Kwame Agbodza paid a courtesy visit to the Ga Mantse Palace.

He said the traditional council was responding to concerns about a reported shortage of workers within the Roads and Highways sector.

“We are making a note that you set up a quota for our Ga indigenes to be employed in the various sectors, either engineering or part of your artisan workforce,” he said.

Nii Teiko Tsuru II said the arrangement would help ensure that Ga indigenes benefit from opportunities created through development projects in the capital.

“It will help us a lot to know that at least part of the cake has been saved for us and the indigenes of this soil who form the host of this capital,” he added.

The Ga Mantse also commended the Roads and Highways Minister for what he described as progress on road projects in the Ga State.

He said his observations of some of the roads under construction suggest that work is progressing well and expressed confidence that proper supervision and management would help government meet its targets ahead of Ghana’s 70th anniversary next year.

“I know that your supervision, attention and good management would let us achieve our targets in due time for next year’s 70th anniversary of our country,” he said.

Nii Teiko Tsuru II further called on the Ministry to support the Ga Mantse Foundation, which he said is undertaking several interventions in education, skills development and the welfare of young people.

He said the Foundation has supported the construction and refurbishment of schools, provision of sanitation facilities and initiatives aimed at improving the enrolment, retention and academic achievement of girls.

The Ga Mantse said the Foundation is also exploring vocational and entrepreneurial skills training to equip young people with skills for employment and self-reliance.

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