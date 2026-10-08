Education | National

Bono East Education Directorate invites basic school teachers for SHS/SHTS reposting

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  8 October 2026 12:02pm
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The Bono East Regional Education Directorate has opened an opportunity for suitably qualified professional teachers currently teaching at the basic school level to express interest in being reposted to selected Senior High Schools and Senior High Technical Schools (SHS/SHTS) across the region.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, September 29, the initiative is aimed at addressing existing subject-teaching vacancies in schools where the services of qualified teachers are required.

According to the Directorate, interested teachers must possess the relevant subject knowledge, academic background, professional competence, and teaching experience necessary to effectively teach at the SHS/SHTS level.

Subjects with vacancies

The areas in which teachers are being sought include:

  • Visual Arts
  • Home Economics (Food and Nutrition)
  • Economics
  • Clothing and Textiles
  • Social Studies
  • English Language
  • Literature in English
  • Wood Technology
  • Physics
  • Biology
  • Chemistry
  • Electricals/Electrical Technology
  • Government
  • Geography
  • Graphic Design
  • Information and Communication Technology (ICT)
  • Christian Religious Studies (CRS)
  • General Science
  • Ghanaian Language (Asante Twi)
  • Business Management

Application process

Teachers interested in the reposting opportunity are required to submit an application letter, together with copies of their relevant academic and professional certificates.

Applications should be addressed to:

The Regional Director Bono East Regional Education Office Post Office Box 50 Nkronza – B/E

The Directorate has urged interested teachers to submit their documents to the appropriate office no later than Wednesday, October 21.

The opportunity is specifically targeted at professional teachers currently serving in basic schools who meet the required academic and professional standards for teaching at the SHS/SHTS level.

Teachers seeking consideration are therefore encouraged to ensure that their applications and supporting documents are submitted before the stated deadline.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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