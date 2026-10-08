Daily Insight for CEOs: Building new revenue streams

Insight.

Revenue diversification can strengthen an organisation’s resilience and create new avenues for growth. CEOs should examine whether existing capabilities, customer relationships, intellectual property, distribution networks, or partnerships can support additional sources of revenue.

However, new revenue streams should complement the organisation’s strategy rather than create unnecessary complexity.

Key Strategies:

Identify assets and capabilities that can create additional value. Examine unmet needs among existing customers. Explore complementary products and services. Assess recurring and scalable revenue opportunities. Establish clear financial and strategic criteria for new ventures.

CEO Leadership Actions.

Review the organisation’s dependence on its existing revenue sources.

Identify at least two credible opportunities for revenue diversification.

Require all new revenue initiatives to demonstrate a clear path to customer value and financial sustainability.

Actionable Tip.

Ask: “What else could we offer our existing customers that solves a meaningful problem and creates additional value?”

Why This Matters?

A diversified revenue base can provide greater flexibility when market conditions change. The CEO’s responsibility is to ensure that new revenue streams are strategically relevant, financially sound, and manageable within the organisation’s capabilities.

About the Author.

Ernest De-Graft Egyir, CEO advisor, Thought Leader, and Founding CEO of Chief Executives Network Ghana, convenes the Ghana CEO Summit and served on Ghana’s Economic Dialogue Planning Committee.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.