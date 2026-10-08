Economy

GIPA CEO calls for investment to support Ghana’s economic transformation

Source: Joy Business  
  8 October 2026 12:54pm
Simon Madjie
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA), Simon Madjie has called for increased investment, technology and expertise to help turn Ghana’s emerging economic opportunities into productive businesses and sustainable jobs.

According to him, the Big Push Infrastructure Programme, 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programme and the New Economy Programme are creating opportunities for investors to participate in infrastructure development, domestic production, industrialisation and export growth.

Mr Madjie made the call at the launch of the Invest Ghana Summit 2026 and the 22nd Ghana Club 100 Awards, being organised by GIPA in collaboration with its partners.

He said recent improvements in the economy, including stronger growth, declining inflation, rising international reserves and a more stable exchange rate, had provided a stronger foundation for investment.

He added that the development of a productive economy required the mobilisation of capital, technology and expertise to support businesses, create jobs and expand exports.

Mr. Madjie also highlighted the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority Act, 2026 (Act 1173), saying the new law had removed general minimum foreign capital requirements for joint ventures and wholly foreign-owned enterprises.

He further stated that the legislation had also strengthened investor protections and expanded GIPA’s mandate to provide more effective and coordinated support to investors.

He opined that the investment environment was therefore being reformed alongside the implementation of programmes designed to expand economic activity.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group