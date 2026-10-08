GIPA CEO calls for investment to support Ghana’s economic transformation

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA), Simon Madjie has called for increased investment, technology and expertise to help turn Ghana’s emerging economic opportunities into productive businesses and sustainable jobs.
According to him, the Big Push Infrastructure Programme, 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programme and the New Economy Programme are creating opportunities for investors to participate in infrastructure development, domestic production, industrialisation and export growth.
Mr Madjie made the call at the launch of the Invest Ghana Summit 2026 and the 22nd Ghana Club 100 Awards, being organised by GIPA in collaboration with its partners.
He said recent improvements in the economy, including stronger growth, declining inflation, rising international reserves and a more stable exchange rate, had provided a stronger foundation for investment.
He added that the development of a productive economy required the mobilisation of capital, technology and expertise to support businesses, create jobs and expand exports.
Mr. Madjie also highlighted the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority Act, 2026 (Act 1173), saying the new law had removed general minimum foreign capital requirements for joint ventures and wholly foreign-owned enterprises.
He further stated that the legislation had also strengthened investor protections and expanded GIPA’s mandate to provide more effective and coordinated support to investors.
He opined that the investment environment was therefore being reformed alongside the implementation of programmes designed to expand economic activity.
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