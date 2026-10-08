BlaKid reflects on Shatta Wale collaboration and TGMA recognition

Source: Nana Aba Buabeng  
  8 October 2026 1:19pm
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Ghanaian artiste BlaKid Music says working with Shatta Wale taught him valuable lessons about consistency, confidence and work ethic.

The singer was speaking on Prime Time with George Quaye. The discussion centred on his breakthrough, recognition at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), and his feature on Shatta Wale’s projects.

BlaKid described getting the call to work with Shatta Wale as a turning point in his career. According to him, being in the studio and on projects with the multiple award-winning dancehall artiste was more than just music, it was a masterclass in consistency, confidence and work ethic.

He said Shatta Wale taught him the importance of believing in his sound and staying true to his craft, even when the industry gets tough.

“Working with Shatta Wale opened my eyes. His energy, his drive, how he treats music like business, I learnt a lot. He encourages young artistes to push and not wait for anyone,” BlaKid said.

He added that the collaboration has introduced his music to a much bigger audience and given him credibility among industry players.

Reflecting on his TGMA experience, BlaKid said earning recognition at Ghana’s biggest music awards night was both humbling and motivating. He described the night as a celebration of hard work and noted that for a young artiste like himself, just being mentioned on that platform is a win.

He admitted, however, that the journey has not been easy. From funding his own productions to getting airplay and breaking through a saturated market, the challenges are real.

“The industry is not easy for upcoming artistes. You need to invest a lot, you need a good team, and you need to stay consistent. But awards like TGMA show that people are watching your work,” he stated.

BlaKid, who is known for blending Afrobeats with Highlife and Dancehall influences, said he is currently working on new music and hopes to drop a project in the coming months.

His focus now, he said, is to build on the momentum from the TGMA recognition and the Shatta Wale feature to reach audiences beyond Ghana.

He also thanked his growing fan base for their loyalty and urged other young creatives not to give up.

“To every young artiste out there, keep working. Your time will come. Don’t stop because of the challenges,” he added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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