When vulnerability shows up, run – Rev. Daniel Annan cautions women

Counsellor Rev. Daniel Annan has urged women to identify situations that expose their vulnerabilities and remove themselves before making regrettable decisions.

The Resident Pastor of the Universal Gospel Center, speaking in an exclusive interview with host Mauvie the Motivator on Joy Prime’s Let’s Talk on Tuesday, said every woman has a point of vulnerability, but many are not aware of it until they find themselves in compromising situations.

According to him, a lot of women struggle to say no when their emotions take over, and that is where they become most vulnerable.

“There are times that people are vulnerable,” he stated.

Rev. Annan explained that vulnerability is not a weakness, but a state where a person’s emotional strength, reasoning and decision-making are low.

He gave practical examples of moments when women are most vulnerable, including when meeting an ex-lover, when under the influence of alcohol, when seeking validation from friends, or when they are emotionally down and in need of comfort.

The counsellor warned that if a woman does not identify those triggers, she can easily make decisions she will later regret.

He therefore advised women to detach themselves from anything or anyone that makes them vulnerable, and to be disciplined about their boundaries.

Rev. Annan urged women to study themselves and understand their own patterns and emotional responses.

“Know yourself and understand yourself to know that when your vulnerability is showing up, you are not strong. Run away once vulnerability shows up,” he cautioned.

The counsellor expressed worry that many women find it difficult to refuse things they do not want to do, even when it goes against their values.

“We need to help women to build their capacity. One of the things I find most women are not able to say is to say no,” he said.

He explained that the fear of offending people is a major reason why women say yes when they actually want to say no.

According to him, some women are concerned about being seen as rude, disrespectful, or as someone who did not treat the other person well, so they compromise to please others.

Rev. Annan stressed that without building capacity in how to reason, how to make choices, how to take decisions and how to apply wisdom, any situation can easily sweep a person away.

“There are some people, if you don’t build your capacity in terms of how you reason, in terms of your choices, in terms of your decisions and in terms of wisdom, anything comes and if you are not careful you will fall for it,” he explained.

He encouraged women to invest in personal growth, self-awareness and emotional intelligence. He said building capacity helps a woman to set healthy boundaries, make sound decisions and protect her dignity.

Rev. Annan added that learning to say no is not about being disrespectful, but about knowing your values and standing by them, even when it is uncomfortable.

The interview forms part of Joy Prime’s Let’s Talk series, which focuses on relationships, mental health and personal development.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.