Peki SHS old students to break ground for new entrance gate

Audio By Carbonatix
The Peki Senior High School Old Students’ Association (PESCOSA) will hold a sod-cutting ceremony on Friday, 9 October 2026, to begin the construction of a new entrance gate for the school.
The ceremony is scheduled to take place at the school’s campus in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region, bringing together alumni, traditional leaders and education officials for the infrastructure initiative.
Peki Senior High School, popularly known as PESCO, is one of the region’s oldest secondary schools. The proposed gate will give the institution a new frontage, with an architectural illustration on the event flyer showing a prominent entrance bearing the school’s name and crest.
Deiga Kwadzo Dei XII, Paramount Chief of the Peki Traditional Area, is billed as the special guest of honour.
Other advertised guests include the South Dayi District Chief Executive, Courage Kokroko; the District Director of Education, Prosper Yevu; and the school’s headmistress, Peace Ama Goka.
PESCOSA National President David Kwame Aziago and National Council Chairman Fatherland Kyei are also expected to participate, alongside the school’s Board Chairman, Dr Phanuel Wunu, and its 70th Anniversary CPC Chairman, Dr Collins Kafui Azah.
Mr Aziago described the project as the construction of a “befitting entrance gate”, placing alumni support at the centre of the initiative.
All old students are urged to support the initiative.
The ceremony offers former students an opportunity to reconnect with their alma mater and support the development of an institution that has educated generations of Ghanaians.
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