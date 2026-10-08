Youth and Sports Committee engages NYA on youth development programmes

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Ayariga, has received the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth and Sports at his office as part of the Committee’s working visit to the Authority.
The visit provided an opportunity for the Committee to engage the NYA leadership on matters relating to youth development, empowerment and the implementation of programmes aimed at improving opportunities for young people across the country.
Mr Ayariga welcomed the Committee and expressed his appreciation for the engagement, noting the importance of collaboration between the National Youth Authority and Parliament in advancing policies and initiatives that respond to the needs and aspirations of Ghanaian youth.
The engagement also provided a platform for discussions on the Authority’s programmes, priorities and efforts to create sustainable opportunities for young people.
The visit forms part of Parliament’s oversight responsibilities and is expected to strengthen cooperation between the Committee and the NYA in promoting youth development.
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