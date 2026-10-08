GRA warns of legal action after alleged assault on officers at Westlands

Speaking to journalists after visiting the premises on Thursday, the GRA’s Accra Central Area Enforcement Officer, Joseph Annang, said the Authority would take steps to protect its personnel and enforce the law.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has warned that anyone who assaults or obstructs its officers while they carry out their duties will face legal action.

The warning comes after officers were allegedly assaulted during a VAT compliance exercise at Jamila Home in Westlands, Accra, on Wednesday, 7 October 2026.

The Authority has invited a staff member of the business to assist with investigations into the incident.

Speaking to journalists after visiting the premises on Thursday, the GRA’s Accra Central Area Enforcement Officer, Joseph Annang, said the Authority would take steps to protect its personnel and enforce the law.

“When we go out there, we go on the strength of the Commissioner General so when you attack or assault any of our officers, you should know that you are attacking the Commissioner General and we will never sit aloof and allow this to happen."

Mr Annang said the GRA’s commitment to maintaining cordial relations with taxpayers did not excuse conduct that hindered its work or endangered its staff.

He explained that officers undertaking enforcement exercises act under the authority of the Commissioner-General, adding that attacks on them would not be tolerated.

“We will come at you with equal measure, so that should be a warning to the public. We say we are customer-centric. We try to be friendly to our taxpayers, but when we come to you and you try to go against the law to the extent that you attack us, then obviously we will also come at you with the full force of the law,” he added.

The Authority urged the public to cooperate with its officers during tax compliance and enforcement exercises.

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