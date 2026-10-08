Siidi Abubakar campaign rejects Madina NDC poll, questions Mussah Dankwah’s neutrality

Audio By Carbonatix
The campaign team of Madina NDC parliamentary aspirant Siidi Abubakar has rejected the latest poll by pollster Mussah Dankwah, disputing its findings and questioning his neutrality.
The campaign team said the poll’s 24.7% rating for Siidi Abubakar does not reflect what it describes as his actual level of support among delegates.
It insisted that Mr Abubakar’s support is “far ahead of what the poll suggests” but did not provide alternative polling figures to substantiate the claim.
The team also challenged the poll’s 14.7% rating for rival aspirant Razak Cissey, arguing that his influence is concentrated largely in the Madina West area and questioning whether that supports the constituency-wide figure.
Beyond the figures, the campaign questioned the credibility of the poll based on what it described as Mr Dankwah’s previously declared support for Mr Cissey.
“A poll from an openly declared supporter cannot be treated as neutral,” the campaign team stated.
The team further alleged that the poll could influence perceptions among NDC delegates ahead of the parliamentary contest by projecting Mr Cissey as a leading candidate.
It has therefore urged its supporters to remain calm and focused on the campaign.
The Siidi Abubakar camp said it remains committed to challenging what it describes as the incumbent MP’s “failed” leadership.
The claims about the pollster’s neutrality and the candidates’ levels of support are those of the Siidi Abubakar campaign team.
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