GAUA strike disrupts student registration at University of Ghana

Audio By Carbonatix
The ongoing strike by the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) is disrupting administrative services at public universities, with students facing difficulties completing registration and other admission-related processes.
GAUA has been on strike for more than two months following failed negotiations with the government over the payment of negotiated and approved allowances. The university administrators are also demanding action to address what they describe as disparities in allowances and other conditions of service.
At the University of Ghana, several administrative services, including student, legal, financial and library services, have been affected by the industrial action.
The disruption has also affected first-semester registration for the 2026/2027 academic year.
A notice from the University of Ghana, signed by Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Gordon Awandare, informed Level 100 and continuing students that registration had been put on hold due to the ongoing strike by university administrators.
“Management of the University of Ghana wishes to apologise to our cherished students, Level 100 and continuing students, for the current challenges with online registration for the first semester of the 2026-2027 academic year, which are caused by the ongoing industrial action by the university administrators,” the notice stated.
Checks by JoyNews at the University of Ghana showed that some students are struggling with course registration, accommodation arrangements and access to the university portal.
Some parents also said they had been trying to access the portal for several days but had been unable to complete the registration process.
The disruption comes as concerns grow over the impact of industrial actions on instructional time and the smooth running of Ghana’s education system.
The ongoing teachers’ strike has already affected teaching and learning in some basic and secondary schools, with some pupils reportedly staying home.
Parents say the situation is putting additional pressure on families, particularly those who have invested heavily in their children's education.
One parent expressed his frustration. “I have invested a lot for my kids, and honestly speaking, I feel so much sad for this outcome, that after all the investment, my child will not go to school to learn. It is so pathetic for me,” the parent said.
The parent urged the authorities to urgently resolve the disputes to prevent students from losing more instructional time.
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