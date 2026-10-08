Tema is regaining its industrial glory days as Ghana’s industrial city – Mahama

President John Mahama says Tema is regaining its glory days as Ghana’s industrial city, citing the expansion of the Tema Port, the return of the Tema Oil Refinery and ongoing efforts to revive VALCO.

Speaking at the commissioning and inspection of Nestlé Ghana’s expanded evaporated milk production line in Tema, he said the progress and the expansion of industries such as Nestlé is helping to restore Tema’s position as a key industrial centre.

“Kwame Nkrumah planned Tema as Ghana’s industrial city, and I am pleased to say that Tema is regaining its glory days”. President Mahama said.

He stated that industries operating in the Tema enclave depend on efficient infrastructure, including the port, roads and reliable electricity, to serve markets beyond Ghana.

President Mahama said his government accepts the responsibility of providing the infrastructure needed to support industrial expansion.

“My government accepts that obligation without reservation, and we are committed to meeting it,” he said.

He also urged Nestlé to leverage Ghana’s position as the headquarters of the African Continental Free Trade Area to expand its reach across the continent.

“Ghana is the headquarters of the African Continental Free Trade Area, and we must take advantage of this to make Ghana Africa’s production powerhouse,” he said.

President Mahama said the expanded Nestlé production line provides the company with the capacity to contribute to that ambition.

“This expansion gives Nestlé Ghana the capacity to do exactly that, and I urge the company to seize the opportunity with boldness and carry the words ‘Made in Ghana’ into every market across the length and breadth of Africa,” he said.

He also warned that the increased domestic production capacity would come with greater attention to illicit imports and customs evasion.

“Having built the capacity to make these cans ourselves, we will take an equally close interest in illicit imports and customs evasion,” President Mahama said.

President Mahama declared that Ghana was open for business and outlined measures his administration was taking to improve the business environment.

“Ghana is back and Ghana is open for business. Ghana is working again. My government is your partner.” he said.

He said government was reforming customs procedures, revising the tax incentive framework and digitising public services to make doing business in Ghana faster, simpler and more predictable.

President Mahama assured Ghanaian businesses that his administration would continue to provide the enabling environment, financing and infrastructure needed to support their growth.

He said Ghana’s renewed confidence was being built through the work of businesses and workers across the country.

“The confidence we are rebuilding today is not borrowed from anyone. It is earned factory by factory and production line by production line through the labour and dedication of Ghanaian workers,” he said.

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