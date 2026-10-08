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Ato Forson says Ghana’s New Economy must create decent jobs for young people

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  8 October 2026 9:22am
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Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson says Ghana’s emerging New Economy must be capable of creating decent and productive jobs on a large scale to give young people a meaningful stake in the country’s future.

He said the success of the New Economy should not be measured only by economic growth, but also by its ability to generate sustainable employment opportunities for the country’s growing youth population.

Dr Ato Forson made the observation in a Facebook post after engaging academics, researchers and students at the University for Development Studies (UDS), Nyankpala Campus.

He described the engagement as “deeply successful and inspiring”, saying the discussions provided an opportunity to exchange ideas on Ghana’s economic future.

The Finance Minister said the engagements would continue at the University of Ghana as part of efforts to deepen conversations on the New Economy and its potential to create jobs and expand opportunities for young Ghanaians.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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