Audio By Carbonatix
Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson says Ghana’s emerging New Economy must be capable of creating decent and productive jobs on a large scale to give young people a meaningful stake in the country’s future.
He said the success of the New Economy should not be measured only by economic growth, but also by its ability to generate sustainable employment opportunities for the country’s growing youth population.
Dr Ato Forson made the observation in a Facebook post after engaging academics, researchers and students at the University for Development Studies (UDS), Nyankpala Campus.
He described the engagement as “deeply successful and inspiring”, saying the discussions provided an opportunity to exchange ideas on Ghana’s economic future.
The Finance Minister said the engagements would continue at the University of Ghana as part of efforts to deepen conversations on the New Economy and its potential to create jobs and expand opportunities for young Ghanaians.
Latest Stories
-
Youth Ministry, Parliament must deepen collaboration to expand opportunities – Opare Addo
6 minutes
-
BRICS membership won’t transform Ghana’s economy without domestic reforms – Bokpin
15 minutes
-
Government spends GH¢917m on No-Fees-Stress policy for 321,807 students
22 minutes
-
Ato Forson says Ghana’s New Economy must create decent jobs for young people
31 minutes
-
GMTF to equip two Central Region hospitals with advanced diagnostic equipment
37 minutes
-
NPP Italy Branch urges new leadership to prioritise unity, reconciliation
45 minutes
-
Ghana retains strong investment potential despite financing challenges – Emerging Market Advisory
1 hour
-
Release climate, gender and environmental funds on time – CSOs urge government
1 hour
-
MAA, KSrelief sign joint implementation programme for 20 solar-powered boreholes in Ghana
2 hours
-
Major Superiors gather in Wa to chart future of consecrated life
2 hours
-
Today’s front pages: Thursday, October 8, 2026
2 hours
-
ECG warns customers against fake meter sales, MoMo fraud
2 hours
-
Gov’t will not curb free speech under Mahama – Kwakye Ofosu
3 hours
-
Ghana, Czech Republic explore defence manufacturing partnership — Defence Minister
4 hours
-
NDPC, UNIDO discuss new partnership to drive Ghana’s industrial development
4 hours