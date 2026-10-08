Ghana, Czech Republic explore defence manufacturing partnership — Defence Minister

Ghana and the Czech Republic are exploring opportunities to deepen cooperation in defence and security, with discussions focusing on equipment, technology and the development of local defence manufacturing capacity.

Minister for Defence, Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, said the two countries are considering joint ventures and capacity-building initiatives as part of efforts to strengthen Ghana’s defence capabilities and broaden technical expertise within the sector.

He disclosed this in a Facebook post on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, after hosting the Czech Ambassador to Ghana, Pavel Bilek, and his delegation at the Ministry of Defence.

The engagement also examined opportunities for greater collaboration in defence equipment and technology.

Mr Adjei said Ghana would also continue to strengthen its broader partnership with the Czech Republic in areas including health, education and trade, describing the existing cooperation between the two countries as one that should be expanded.

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