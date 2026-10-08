LA 2028: Black Queens set for first steps of Olympic Games against Mauritius

Audio By Carbonatix
After the underwhelming performance at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) two months ago, Ghana's women's senior national team return to action.
The Black Queens will face Mauritius in their first involvement in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games qualifiers.
Kim Lars Bjorkegren enjoyed a full house on Wednesday, October 7, after opening camp on Monday ahead of the first leg of the game.
Ghana will play as the away team in the first of two meetings between the two sides on Thursday, October 8, with Bjorkegren hoping to start the qualifiers on a good note.
Mauritius reached the second round of the qualifiers following their double-header win over Djobouti in the previous round. They claimed a 2-1 victory in the first leg before winning the second leg 1-0.
Ghana, on the other hand, was handed a bye in the first round due to their ranking, setting up a clash with Mauritius.
Since the introduction of women's football at the Olympics, Ghana has failed to qualify for all eight editions, as Bjorkegren targets an Olympic appearance.
In the qualifiers for the 2024 edition, Ghana fell short in the third round, losing 4-3 on aggregate to Zambia, who eventually got the nod to play at the tournament after beating Morocco in the final phase.
The Swedish trainer called up 24 players for the game, with 17 of them part of the WAFCON squad from Morocco, while five players, including Mukarama Abdulai, were making a return to the national team. Two players in Rabiatu Maltiti and Margaret Agyapomaa are new to the setup.
Head-to-head
Prior to their wins over Djibouti, Mauritius had lost two of their last three games, losing to Botswana and Madagascar in the CASAFA Championship while drawing with Seychelles in the same competition. In that period, they have conceded 12 goals while scoring five goals.
Just like Mauritius, Ghana has also won two of their last five games and also lost twice while drawing the other. The Black Queens defeated Cote d'Ivoire and Cape Verde, suffering defeats to Cameroon and Malawi, while drawing with Mali. In the five games, Bjorkegren's side have scored six goals while shipping in five goals.
Where and When?
The first leg between Mauritius and Ghana will take place at the Cote d'Or National Sports Complex in St Pierre with kickoff scheduled for 14:30 GMT.
Latest Stories
-
WAFU B U-17 Championship: Black Starlets’ road trip to Burkina Faso was planned – Joe Abu Salam
17 minutes
-
South Korea recalls Ukraine envoy over prisoner-of-war row
17 minutes
-
Caretaker killed and two teachers injured in knife attack at Poland school
21 minutes
-
Adwoa Safo calls for unity, endorses brother as Kristo Asafo Church leader
27 minutes
-
Russian strike on buses kills 33, say officials, as deadly attacks on Ukraine surge
31 minutes
-
Group of 20 graduates rescued after being abducted in Nigeria
45 minutes
-
LA 2028: Black Queens set for first steps of Olympic Games against Mauritius
52 minutes
-
Christa Pike now walking after failed US execution, lawyer tells BBC
58 minutes
-
US and Lebanon protecting wanted Syrian general, BBC finds
1 hour
-
MTTD records 2,151 road deaths in 10,157 crashes between January and September
1 hour
-
Most UK diplomats to leave East Jerusalem consulate, Israel says, as Miliband says ‘vital services’ to rema
1 hour
-
Youth Ministry engages Parliament on programmes to expand opportunities for young people
1 hour
-
Ghana needs 150,000 more tonnes of palm oil annually to meet demand – OPDAG
1 hour
-
Bokpin cautions Ghana against abandoning existing partnerships over BRICS membership
1 hour
-
Premier League clubs fear political interference in Man City appeal
1 hour