LA 2028: Black Queens set for first steps of Olympic Games against Mauritius

After the underwhelming performance at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) two months ago, Ghana's women's senior national team return to action.

The Black Queens will face Mauritius in their first involvement in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games qualifiers.

Kim Lars Bjorkegren enjoyed a full house on Wednesday, October 7, after opening camp on Monday ahead of the first leg of the game.

Ghana will play as the away team in the first of two meetings between the two sides on Thursday, October 8, with Bjorkegren hoping to start the qualifiers on a good note.

Mauritius reached the second round of the qualifiers following their double-header win over Djobouti in the previous round. They claimed a 2-1 victory in the first leg before winning the second leg 1-0.

Ghana, on the other hand, was handed a bye in the first round due to their ranking, setting up a clash with Mauritius.

Since the introduction of women's football at the Olympics, Ghana has failed to qualify for all eight editions, as Bjorkegren targets an Olympic appearance.

In the qualifiers for the 2024 edition, Ghana fell short in the third round, losing 4-3 on aggregate to Zambia, who eventually got the nod to play at the tournament after beating Morocco in the final phase.

The Swedish trainer called up 24 players for the game, with 17 of them part of the WAFCON squad from Morocco, while five players, including Mukarama Abdulai, were making a return to the national team. Two players in Rabiatu Maltiti and Margaret Agyapomaa are new to the setup.

Head-to-head

Prior to their wins over Djibouti, Mauritius had lost two of their last three games, losing to Botswana and Madagascar in the CASAFA Championship while drawing with Seychelles in the same competition. In that period, they have conceded 12 goals while scoring five goals.

Just like Mauritius, Ghana has also won two of their last five games and also lost twice while drawing the other. The Black Queens defeated Cote d'Ivoire and Cape Verde, suffering defeats to Cameroon and Malawi, while drawing with Mali. In the five games, Bjorkegren's side have scored six goals while shipping in five goals.

Where and When?

The first leg between Mauritius and Ghana will take place at the Cote d'Or National Sports Complex in St Pierre with kickoff scheduled for 14:30 GMT.

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