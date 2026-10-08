Adwoa Safo calls for unity, endorses brother as Kristo Asafo Church leader

The daughter of the late Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo, Sarah Adwoa Safo (Esq.), has reaffirmed her commitment to reconciliation within the Kantanka family and pledged her full support for her brother, Israel Kwadwo Safo, as the family seeks to preserve the legacy of their late father.

In a statement signed by her on Thursday, October 8, she said the time had come for the family to transcend whatever differences, misunderstandings or grievances that may have characterised the immediate aftermath of their father’s demise and consign them to history.

“I have chosen the path of reconciliation, founded upon love, mutual respect and the enduring undisputed bonds of family,” she said.

The former Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament said she had immense love and respect for her brother, Israel Kwado Safo, and, in the spirit of honouring their father’s wishes, publicly acknowledged and accepted him as the Leader of the Kantanka Family and the Kristo Asfo Church.

“He has my full support, and I state unequivocally that I am prepared and willing to work together with him in the interest of the family and the Church, in furtherance of our father’s Vision and Legacy,” she said.

She said their father’s legacy went beyond any one individual and constituted a collective inheritance and profound responsibility entrusted to his children.

“Our father’s legacy transcends any one individual. It is a collective inheritance and a profound responsibility entrusted to us, as his children, and it is a charge we must keep and hold on to, dearly,” she said.

According to her, the family must rise above its differences, preserve what their late father built, and ensure that his ideals continue to inspire generations to come.

She also encouraged members of the Kristo Asfo Church, the larger Kantanka family and everyone associated with their father’s work while he was alive to acknowledge and respect the unity of the family.

“Let us embrace this new chapter with reconciliation, fraternity and a shared sense of purpose,” she said.

Sarah Adwoa Safo extended her sincere goodwill and best wishes to Israel Kwado Safo and her other siblings on what she described as a renewed journey of peace and forgiveness.

“May this new chapter bring healing, unity and renewed strength as we come together to honour and advance the legacy of our beloved father,” she said.

Below is the full statement released by her.

Background

Her declaration follows an earlier succession dispute in which a family statement issued on June 21, 2026, rejected Israel’s leadership claim and recognised Adwoa Safo as head of the family.

According to that statement, their father initially designated Israel as his successor in 2017 but revoked the mandate in 2024 and revised the succession framework to exclude him. These were the family’s stated claims about the founder’s directives.

The disagreement also led to legal proceedings, with two church members challenging Israel’s proposed installation at the Accra High Court on the grounds that the constitutional amendments had removed him from the line of succession.

Tensions escalated following a shooting incident involving Adwoa Safo on June 21. The family said she had gone to serve court documents intended to halt her brother’s installation when the incident occurred.

However, in a statement issued on July 3, Adwoa Safo maintained that her involvement was about upholding her father’s final directives. She denied seeking control of the church or a share of his estate, saying the constitutional changes had removed Israel from the church’s leadership and that she had been appointed head of the family in February 2025.

On July 28, she also disputed her brother’s account of reconciliation efforts involving former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

She said his meeting with the former president was aimed at securing support for his church leadership bid, while Israel had said he sought interventions from prominent personalities to restore peace within the family.

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