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Cybersecurity compliance mandatory for critical infrastructure owners – Sam George

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful   
  8 October 2026 11:40am
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The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has stressed that cybersecurity obligations are mandatory for owners of Critical Information Infrastructure (CII).

Speaking at a workshop on “CII Resilience Beyond IT: Securing Ghana’s Operational Technology Ecosystem”, organised by the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) in partnership with Cybershield as part of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM) 2026, the Minister said compliance with the Directive for the Protection of Critical Information Infrastructure is essential to responsible digital operations and national resilience.

He urged CII owners to strengthen cybersecurity governance, appoint accredited cybersecurity leadership and ensure timely reporting of cybersecurity incidents.

He also called for regular audits and vulnerability assessments to identify and address weaknesses in critical systems.

The Minister further stressed the need for CII owners to engage only Tier 1 licensed cybersecurity service providers, noting that effective protection of Ghana’s critical infrastructure requires sustained compliance and strong cybersecurity practices.

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