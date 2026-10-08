Audio By Carbonatix
A 37-year-old caretaker has died after being stabbed by a former pupil at a school in Poland, police have said.
The 15-year-old entered the primary school in Leszczydół-Nowiny, north of Warsaw, at around 09:00 (07:00 GMT) and attacked the caretaker, 37, before being overpowered by a teacher and the school's headteacher who were also injured.
Polish police said they had also detained a 17-year-old boy in another town after he had indicated an intention to do "something spectacular" at his school.
Both incidents come a day after a 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a stabbing attack at another Polish school in which seven people were injured.
The 15-year-old who attacked the caretaker was carrying three knives, Poland's interior ministry spokesperson Karolina Galecka said.
The boy used to study at the primary school, but his motives for the attack are unclear, Galecka added.
Polish media report that the caretaker had tried to stop the 15-year-old from entering the school.
The teacher and the headteacher's lives are not in danger, the ministry's spokesperson said.
Before news of Thursday's stabbing in Leszczydół-Nowiny, Mazowsze Police announced it had prevented a separate school stabbing in the region.
Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński said the 17-year-old detained in the town of Sierpc, north-west of Warsaw, "had stated on school grounds that he planned to do something... dangerous - that he intended to harm someone".
Teachers had alerted the police, who found that the teenager was in possession of two knives.
"The young person had been searching for information on how to orchestrate a 'bloody' event of this kind," Kierwiński said.
Latest Stories
-
WAFU B U-17 Championship: Black Starlets’ road trip to Burkina Faso was planned – Joe Abu Salam
16 minutes
-
South Korea recalls Ukraine envoy over prisoner-of-war row
16 minutes
-
Caretaker killed and two teachers injured in knife attack at Poland school
20 minutes
-
Adwoa Safo calls for unity, endorses brother as Kristo Asafo Church leader
26 minutes
-
Russian strike on buses kills 33, say officials, as deadly attacks on Ukraine surge
31 minutes
-
Group of 20 graduates rescued after being abducted in Nigeria
44 minutes
-
LA 2028: Black Queens set for first steps of Olympic Games against Mauritius
51 minutes
-
Christa Pike now walking after failed US execution, lawyer tells BBC
57 minutes
-
US and Lebanon protecting wanted Syrian general, BBC finds
1 hour
-
MTTD records 2,151 road deaths in 10,157 crashes between January and September
1 hour
-
Most UK diplomats to leave East Jerusalem consulate, Israel says, as Miliband says ‘vital services’ to rema
1 hour
-
Youth Ministry engages Parliament on programmes to expand opportunities for young people
1 hour
-
Ghana needs 150,000 more tonnes of palm oil annually to meet demand – OPDAG
1 hour
-
Bokpin cautions Ghana against abandoning existing partnerships over BRICS membership
1 hour
-
Premier League clubs fear political interference in Man City appeal
1 hour