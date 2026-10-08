WAFU B U-17 Championship: Black Starlets’ road trip to Burkina Faso was planned – Joe Abu Salam

The Leader of Delegation for Ghana’s U17 national team, the Black Starlets, Joe Abu Salam, says the team’s decision to travel by road from Ghana to Burkina Faso was planned and was not a result of neglect by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The Starlets’ lengthy road journey came just days after they returned from Morocco, where they played two friendly matches against the hosts as part of their preparations for the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship.

Ghana won the first game 2-0 before losing the second 2-1 after Morocco scored with the final kick of the match.

Concerns were raised after reports emerged that the Black Starlets had spent more than 20 hours travelling by road to Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, ahead of the tournament, which begins on Saturday, October 10.

But speaking to JoySports, Joe Abu Salam said the trip was part of the team’s original preparations.

“Ouagadougou was part of our plan. Currently, the FA has a training centre in Bolgatanga, where the weather is similar to what we have here in Ouagadougou.

“So, we had four days of training in Bolga before moving to Ouagadougou.

“From Bolga to Ouagadougou, everyone knows it’s just about three hours. It’s not far, so it was part of our programme.”

The Black Starlets have been drawn in Group B alongside Togo, Benin and hosts Burkina Faso.

The top two finalists will qualify for the 2027 U17 Africa Cup of Nations.

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