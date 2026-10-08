Audio By Carbonatix
The Leader of Delegation for Ghana’s U17 national team, the Black Starlets, Joe Abu Salam, says the team’s decision to travel by road from Ghana to Burkina Faso was planned and was not a result of neglect by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).
The Starlets’ lengthy road journey came just days after they returned from Morocco, where they played two friendly matches against the hosts as part of their preparations for the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship.
Ghana won the first game 2-0 before losing the second 2-1 after Morocco scored with the final kick of the match.
Concerns were raised after reports emerged that the Black Starlets had spent more than 20 hours travelling by road to Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, ahead of the tournament, which begins on Saturday, October 10.
But speaking to JoySports, Joe Abu Salam said the trip was part of the team’s original preparations.
“Ouagadougou was part of our plan. Currently, the FA has a training centre in Bolgatanga, where the weather is similar to what we have here in Ouagadougou.
“So, we had four days of training in Bolga before moving to Ouagadougou.
“From Bolga to Ouagadougou, everyone knows it’s just about three hours. It’s not far, so it was part of our programme.”
The Black Starlets have been drawn in Group B alongside Togo, Benin and hosts Burkina Faso.
The top two finalists will qualify for the 2027 U17 Africa Cup of Nations.
Latest Stories
-
WAFU B U-17 Championship: Black Starlets’ road trip to Burkina Faso was planned – Joe Abu Salam
21 minutes
-
South Korea recalls Ukraine envoy over prisoner-of-war row
21 minutes
-
Caretaker killed and two teachers injured in knife attack at Poland school
25 minutes
-
Adwoa Safo calls for unity, endorses brother as Kristo Asafo Church leader
31 minutes
-
Russian strike on buses kills 33, say officials, as deadly attacks on Ukraine surge
36 minutes
-
Group of 20 graduates rescued after being abducted in Nigeria
49 minutes
-
LA 2028: Black Queens set for first steps of Olympic Games against Mauritius
56 minutes
-
Christa Pike now walking after failed US execution, lawyer tells BBC
1 hour
-
US and Lebanon protecting wanted Syrian general, BBC finds
1 hour
-
MTTD records 2,151 road deaths in 10,157 crashes between January and September
1 hour
-
Most UK diplomats to leave East Jerusalem consulate, Israel says, as Miliband says ‘vital services’ to rema
1 hour
-
Youth Ministry engages Parliament on programmes to expand opportunities for young people
1 hour
-
Ghana needs 150,000 more tonnes of palm oil annually to meet demand – OPDAG
1 hour
-
Bokpin cautions Ghana against abandoning existing partnerships over BRICS membership
1 hour
-
Premier League clubs fear political interference in Man City appeal
1 hour