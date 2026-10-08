National

MTTD records 2,151 road deaths in 10,157 crashes between January and September

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  8 October 2026 10:17am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) says 2,151 people have died in road crashes recorded across Ghana between January and September 2026.

A further 12,230 people sustained various degrees of injuries during the period, highlighting the continued toll of road crashes on lives and livelihoods across the country.

According to the MTTD, a total of 10,157 road crashes were recorded within the first nine months of the year, involving 17,197 vehicles.

Director of Education, Research and Training at the MTTD, ACP Alexander Kwaku Obeng, disclosed the figures in an interview on Thursday, October 8.

He said the data covered road crashes reported to the Police across all 25 police regions in the country.

ACP Obeng said police investigators were deployed to various crash scenes to assist victims and support emergency efforts, particularly in cases where people were trapped in vehicles.

“I have with me data from January to September 2026. These are crashes that have been reported to us in our 25 police regions, and police investigators have responded to support Ghanaians who were trapped in these preventable crashes.

“10,157 crashes were recorded involving 17,197 vehicles. Sustained injuries were also 12,230, and persons who lost their lives in these preventable crashes were 2,151.”

ACP Obeng stressed the need for motorists and other road users to exercise greater caution and adhere to road safety regulations to help reduce the number of crashes and fatalities on Ghana’s roads.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group