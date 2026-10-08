MTTD records 2,151 road deaths in 10,157 crashes between January and September

The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) says 2,151 people have died in road crashes recorded across Ghana between January and September 2026.

A further 12,230 people sustained various degrees of injuries during the period, highlighting the continued toll of road crashes on lives and livelihoods across the country.

According to the MTTD, a total of 10,157 road crashes were recorded within the first nine months of the year, involving 17,197 vehicles.

Director of Education, Research and Training at the MTTD, ACP Alexander Kwaku Obeng, disclosed the figures in an interview on Thursday, October 8.

He said the data covered road crashes reported to the Police across all 25 police regions in the country.

ACP Obeng said police investigators were deployed to various crash scenes to assist victims and support emergency efforts, particularly in cases where people were trapped in vehicles.

“I have with me data from January to September 2026. These are crashes that have been reported to us in our 25 police regions, and police investigators have responded to support Ghanaians who were trapped in these preventable crashes.

“10,157 crashes were recorded involving 17,197 vehicles. Sustained injuries were also 12,230, and persons who lost their lives in these preventable crashes were 2,151.”

ACP Obeng stressed the need for motorists and other road users to exercise greater caution and adhere to road safety regulations to help reduce the number of crashes and fatalities on Ghana’s roads.

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