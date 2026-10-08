Road crashes in Ghana fall 9.48% in September 2026, fatalities drop 7.82% – MTTD

Road crashes in the country decreased by 9.48% in September 2026, while fatalities fell by 7.82%, according to the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD).

The department’s Director of Education, Research and Training, ACP Alexander Kwaku Obeng, attributed the improvements to increased enforcement against speeding and public education by the Ghana Police Service.

He said police data also showed a 12.19% decline in the number of vehicles involved in crashes.

Motorcycle crashes decreased by 7.14%, while injuries fell by 15%.

ACP Obeng explained that the Police intensified the issuance of electronic violation notices and caution notices from September 10, ahead of the planned nationwide introduction of the automated enforcement system on November 1, 2026.

He said speeding remained the initial priority, with sensors being used to detect offences. Drivers and vehicle owners receive electronic notices supported by video evidence showing the violations.

According to him, involving vehicle owners in the process had encouraged them to promote responsible driving, while motorists were becoming more cautious.

“We issue the ticket to you, and you are confronted with the video; watch it and see what the driver is doing. The owners become advocates and drivers become cautious, and that’s what we have seen,” he said.

ACP Obeng said the combination of monitoring, warnings and sensitisation was influencing motorists to reduce their speed.

He spoke on Citi FM.

“People are beginning to reduce their speeds because we are there, we are sensitising, and we are warning, and we are determined that 1st November will go live,” he added.

The Police intend to maintain their focus on speeding as preparations continue for the nationwide rollout.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.