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Youth Ministry engages Parliament on programmes to expand opportunities for young people

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  8 October 2026 10:13am
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The Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment has engaged Parliament’s Select Committee on Youth and Sports on its programmes, achievements and priorities aimed at expanding opportunities for young Ghanaians.

The engagement was held when members of the Committee paid a visit to the Ministry, where they discussed ongoing initiatives and the government’s broader agenda for youth development and empowerment.

Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo, said the meeting provided an opportunity for the Ministry to update the Committee on its work and exchange views on measures needed to strengthen support for young people across the country.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, Mr Opare Addo expressed appreciation to the Committee for the visit and engagement, as well as its continued commitment to supporting youth development and empowerment.

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