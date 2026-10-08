Youth Ministry, Parliament must deepen collaboration to expand opportunities – Opare Addo

Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo

Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo, has called for stronger collaboration between his Ministry and Parliament to advance programmes aimed at expanding opportunities for young people across Ghana.

He said regular engagement with the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth and Sports provides an avenue to assess the progress of youth-focused programmes, identify challenges and strengthen the implementation of government initiatives.

Mr Opare Addo made the remarks after receiving members of the Committee at the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment on Wednesday, October 7, 2026.

The meeting focused on the Ministry’s programmes, achievements and priorities for youth development.

The Minister thanked the Committee for its engagement and continued interest in youth development, stressing the importance of sustained collaboration among state institutions.

He said such collaboration would help ensure that policies and programmes respond effectively to the needs and aspirations of Ghana’s young people.

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