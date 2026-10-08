VSA and VIA crown 18th anniversary with full scholarships for three brilliant students

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Virtual Security Africa Limited (VSA) and Virtual Infosec Africa Limited (VIA) have awarded full scholarships to three brilliant but needy students to pursue university education at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).
The scholarships cover tuition and approved university fees, as well as accommodation and living expenses for the duration of their programmes.
The award crowns the Company's 18th anniversary celebrations, which began with its sponsorship of a complete upgrade of the CCTV surveillance system at Mamprobi Hospital to strengthen the safety of patients, mothers and newborns.
For 18 years, VSA and VIA have secured what matters in Ghana's electronic and cybersecurity space. Today, that commitment extends to the nation's future leaders.
The beneficiaries are;
Amankwah Alexander Bempong, Medicine. From Akim Oda, Alexander completed St. Peter's Senior High School in 2023, achieving 8A1s in his WASSCE, but despite his ambition, he remained at home due to financial hardship. His wait is over: he begins medical studies at KNUST in the 2026/27 academic year. His journey highlights the difference timely support can make in the life of a young person with the ability and ambition to succeed.
Reuben Ayitey, Electrical Engineering. From Nsawam, Reuben completed St. Peter's Senior High School in 2026 with 7A1s and proceeds directly to KNUST in the 2026/27 academic year.
Emmanuel Nsowaa Junior, Computer Engineering. From Asempaneye in the Western North Region, Emmanuel completed St. Peter's Senior High School in 2026 with 7A1s and begins his studies at KNUST in the 2026/27 academic year.
Presenting the awards, the Chief Executive Officer, Emmanuel Asiedu, urged the scholars to study diligently, remember their beginnings, and grow into leaders who will one day extend the same support to others. He assured them of the Company's continued support throughout their journey under the Scheme.
The Executive General Manager, Mrs Salomey Armoo, added: "As a company, we protect what matters. Through this Scheme, we are investing in what matters most: people, and the future they will build for a better Ghana."
On behalf of the families, Mrs Comfort Gomado, mother of Reuben Ayitey, expressed profound appreciation to the Chief Executive Officer, the Board, and the Management of VSA and VIA for investing in their children's future.
The initiative reflects VSA and VIA's commitment to supporting education and contributing to the development of young people and communities.
As the three scholars begin their university journey, the Company remains hopeful that this opportunity will not only transform their individual lives but also enable them to make meaningful contributions to Ghana in the years ahead.
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