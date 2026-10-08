MAA, KSrelief sign joint implementation programme for 20 solar-powered boreholes in Ghana

Audio By Carbonatix
Markaz Aleawn Alyaqin Humanitarian Services (MAA) and the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) have signed a Joint Implementation Programme (JIP) for the construction of 20 solar-powered boreholes across five regions of Ghana.
The JIP was signed at the KSrelief headquarters in Riyadh and will be implemented over a period of eight months, benefiting an estimated 76,555 people in schools and communities.
The beneficiary locations include Asawase M/A Cluster of Schools, Sepe Cluster of Schools, Akrom Cluster of Schools, Garden City Special School, Sakafia Islamic Senior High School, Parkoso Senior High School, Kumasi Academy, New Konkrompe Senior High School and the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR).
Other beneficiary communities include Techimantia, Vea, Bongo Gurigo, Kudorogo, Kofiase, Bepoase, Sawua, Kokoado, Homabenase, Badaase and Aboabo No. 1–4, among others.
Under the programme, each facility will comprise a solar-powered borehole, a 10-cubic-metre water storage tank and six water taps, providing sustainable access to safe water for drinking, sanitation, hygiene and other essential needs.
The project forms part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s continuing humanitarian and relief efforts through KSrelief, which extend to communities in need around the world and seek to provide sustainable solutions that contribute to improving living conditions.
Markaz Aleawn Alyaqin Humanitarian Services has expressed its sincere gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for their continued support for humanitarian and relief efforts worldwide.
MAA also extended its appreciation to Dr Abdullah A. Al-Rabeeah, Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of KSrelief, and Eng. Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, Assistant Supervisor General for Operations and Programs, for their continued commitment to humanitarian service and cooperation.
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