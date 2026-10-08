Ghana retains strong investment potential despite financing challenges – Emerging Market Advisory

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana continues to offer significant investment opportunities in areas including energy, ports, digital payments, agribusiness and regional trade, despite relatively high financing costs and currency pressures.
The latest Africa Investment Pulse report by Emerging Market Advisory identifies Ghana as one of the key markets in West Africa where investors continue to see demand and growth opportunities, but with greater attention to how projects are financed.
The report projects West Africa’s economy to grow by 4.7 percent in 2026, saying the outlook continues to support the region’s investment case.
It identifies Ghana and Nigeria as markets where investors are being more cautious because of higher interest rates and currency movements.
For Ghana, the report estimates a policy rate of 14 percent during the review period, while the cedi weakened by about 3.8 percent against the African Development Bank’s Unit of Account between May and August.
Despite these pressures, the report says the region’s large consumer markets, growing urbanisation, mobile money adoption, Atlantic trade gateways and rising energy demand continue to create opportunities for investors.
It identifies payments, telecommunications infrastructure, distributed energy, ports, logistics, consumer platforms, agri-processing and healthcare distribution among the sectors with strong investment potential.
The report, however, cautions that Ghana and other West African markets must overcome several constraints to fully realise these opportunities.
These include foreign-exchange liquidity, high local financing costs, fragmented regulation, power reliability, customs challenges and uneven policy implementation.
“West Africa offered the strongest growth and market-scale opportunities, but higher inflation, expensive credit and uneven currency liquidity required local-currency finance, export revenues or blended structures,” the report states.
The report says investors are increasingly favouring projects that have predictable revenue streams and can withstand currency and financing pressures.
For Ghana, this means projects linked to hard-currency earnings, reliable customers or strong public-sector support are more likely to attract financing.
The report also highlights the importance of infrastructure and regional trade to Ghana’s investment prospects.
It says the country’s position within West Africa’s trade network, combined with demand for energy, logistics and digital services, provides opportunities for investors willing to navigate the financing environment.
But the report stresses that economic growth alone will not be enough to attract capital.
“Across Africa, investor decisions were therefore driven not by GDP in isolation but by whether growth could generate cash flows capable of absorbing inflation, debt costs and currency movement while preserving debt service, repatriation and risk-adjusted returns,” it says.
Emerging Market Advisory therefore sees Ghana’s investment environment as one that requires selective positioning rather than a broad-based approach.
Projects with strong cash flows, credible sponsors and appropriate financing structures are expected to remain more attractive as investors balance Ghana’s growth opportunities against currency and financing risks.
Latest Stories
-
Youth Ministry, Parliament must deepen collaboration to expand opportunities – Opare Addo
5 minutes
-
BRICS membership won’t transform Ghana’s economy without domestic reforms – Bokpin
14 minutes
-
Government spends GH¢917m on No-Fees-Stress policy for 321,807 students
21 minutes
-
Ato Forson says Ghana’s New Economy must create decent jobs for young people
30 minutes
-
GMTF to equip two Central Region hospitals with advanced diagnostic equipment
36 minutes
-
NPP Italy Branch urges new leadership to prioritise unity, reconciliation
45 minutes
-
Ghana retains strong investment potential despite financing challenges – Emerging Market Advisory
60 minutes
-
Release climate, gender and environmental funds on time – CSOs urge government
1 hour
-
MAA, KSrelief sign joint implementation programme for 20 solar-powered boreholes in Ghana
2 hours
-
Major Superiors gather in Wa to chart future of consecrated life
2 hours
-
Today’s front pages: Thursday, October 8, 2026
2 hours
-
ECG warns customers against fake meter sales, MoMo fraud
2 hours
-
Gov’t will not curb free speech under Mahama – Kwakye Ofosu
3 hours
-
Ghana, Czech Republic explore defence manufacturing partnership — Defence Minister
4 hours
-
NDPC, UNIDO discuss new partnership to drive Ghana’s industrial development
4 hours