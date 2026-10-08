Audio By Carbonatix
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Italy Branch has congratulated the newly elected national officers of the party following their successful election.
In a statement signed by its Branch Secretary, Prince Boadu Boateng, the Italy Branch said the election reflects the confidence and trust placed in the new leadership by the party’s rank and file.
The branch expressed confidence that the new officers’ experience, commitment and dedication will help strengthen the party and position it for victory in the 2028 General Elections.
It also urged the new leadership to prioritise unity, reconciliation, inclusiveness and service as the party begins efforts to rebuild and reconnect with Ghanaians.
The NPP Italy Branch pledged its support for the new national leadership and said it was ready to contribute to the party’s reorganisation, growth and electoral fortunes.
The branch wished the newly elected officers a successful tenure and called for collaboration between members at home and in the diaspora to advance the party’s interests.
Latest Stories
-
Road crashes in Ghana fall 9.48% in September 2026, fatalities drop 7.82% – MTTD
31 seconds
-
Youth Ministry, Parliament must deepen collaboration to expand opportunities – Opare Addo
7 minutes
-
BRICS membership won’t transform Ghana’s economy without domestic reforms – Bokpin
16 minutes
-
Government spends GH¢917m on No-Fees-Stress policy for 321,807 students
23 minutes
-
Ato Forson says Ghana’s New Economy must create decent jobs for young people
32 minutes
-
GMTF to equip two Central Region hospitals with advanced diagnostic equipment
38 minutes
-
NPP Italy Branch urges new leadership to prioritise unity, reconciliation
46 minutes
-
Ghana retains strong investment potential despite financing challenges – Emerging Market Advisory
1 hour
-
Release climate, gender and environmental funds on time – CSOs urge government
1 hour
-
MAA, KSrelief sign joint implementation programme for 20 solar-powered boreholes in Ghana
2 hours
-
Major Superiors gather in Wa to chart future of consecrated life
2 hours
-
Today’s front pages: Thursday, October 8, 2026
2 hours
-
ECG warns customers against fake meter sales, MoMo fraud
2 hours
-
Gov’t will not curb free speech under Mahama – Kwakye Ofosu
3 hours
-
Ghana, Czech Republic explore defence manufacturing partnership — Defence Minister
4 hours