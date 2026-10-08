NPP Italy Branch urges new leadership to prioritise unity, reconciliation

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Italy Branch has congratulated the newly elected national officers of the party following their successful election.

In a statement signed by its Branch Secretary, Prince Boadu Boateng, the Italy Branch said the election reflects the confidence and trust placed in the new leadership by the party’s rank and file.

The branch expressed confidence that the new officers’ experience, commitment and dedication will help strengthen the party and position it for victory in the 2028 General Elections.

It also urged the new leadership to prioritise unity, reconciliation, inclusiveness and service as the party begins efforts to rebuild and reconnect with Ghanaians.

The NPP Italy Branch pledged its support for the new national leadership and said it was ready to contribute to the party’s reorganisation, growth and electoral fortunes.

The branch wished the newly elected officers a successful tenure and called for collaboration between members at home and in the diaspora to advance the party’s interests.

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