ECG warns customers against fake meter sales, MoMo fraud

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has warned customers across the country against fraudsters posing as its staff or agents to sell fake meters and demand payments through personal mobile money accounts.

The company says customers should not send money to private MoMo numbers for electricity services.

ECG General Manager for External Communications, Dr Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, said the company operates a fully cashless payment system, with customers required to make payments through official channels.

“ECG runs a fully cashless system,” Dr Ayiku said. “All payments must go through the ECG Power App or the shortcode *226#. Money sent to a personal MoMo number does not reach the company and will not reflect on your account.”

Dr Ayiku identified the sale of meters by individuals as one of the schemes being used to defraud customers.

He said some individuals pose as ECG staff or agents and offer to supply and install new meters for a fee.

Others advertise meters on WhatsApp and social media platforms, including TikTok, before asking customers to make payments.

In some cases, customers receive unregistered meters which ECG may treat as an illegal connection.

“ECG does not sell meters through individuals,” he said.

He urged customers seeking new meters or electricity services to use official ECG channels, including district offices and the ECG Power App, and to pay only approved fees through the company’s official payment platforms.

The second scheme involves phone calls from individuals claiming to be ECG staff.

According to Dr Ayiku, the caller may tell a customer that their meter is ready and then provide a personal MoMo number for payment.

“Our staff does not ask customers to pay into personal mobile money wallets,” he said. “Treat any such call as a fraud attempt.”

He said the fraudsters often rely on urgency to pressure customers into making payments before verifying the information.

Dr Ayiku urged customers to take time to confirm any request purportedly coming from ECG before making a payment.

He advised customers to:

Never send money to a personal MoMo number provided by someone claiming to be an ECG employee.

Avoid buying meters from individuals, online adverts or WhatsApp contacts.

Make electricity payments only through the ECG Power App or *226#.

Keep PINs, passwords and verification codes confidential.

Ask anyone visiting their home or business on behalf of ECG to produce a valid staff identification card.

End suspicious calls and report the number to ECG and the police.

“Pay only through the ECG Power App or *226#,” Dr Ayiku said. “Treat all other payment requests as fraud and report them.”

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