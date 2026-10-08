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Myjoyonline.com brings you the front pages of the various newspapers across the country.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
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MAA, KSrelief sign joint implementation programme for 20 solar-powered boreholes in Ghana
11 minutes
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Major Superiors gather in Wa to chart future of consecrated life
11 minutes
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Today’s front pages: Thursday, October 8, 2026
37 minutes
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ECG warns customers against fake meter sales, MoMo fraud
39 minutes
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Gov’t will not curb free speech under Mahama – Kwakye Ofosu
2 hours
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NDPC, UNIDO discuss new partnership to drive Ghana’s industrial development
2 hours
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Mahama Ayariga calls for innovative financing to make housing more affordable
2 hours
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NDPC reviews 22-year-old guidelines for regional, district planning units
2 hours
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Ghana to champion ECOWAS adoption of Accra Convention on cargo documents – Trade Minister
2 hours
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NHIS coverage rises from 57% to about 70% in less than two years under Mahama — Health Minister
3 hours
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BRICS membership could give Ghana more options in global diplomacy — analyst
3 hours
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GoldBod sells $125m to commercial banks in maiden FX auction
3 hours
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Bawumia mourns former NPP chairman Odoi-Sykes
3 hours
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Oguaa Omanhene endorses GMTF, says ‘there is hope for the future’
3 hours
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Opportunities in agriculture are enormous – Young entrepreneur tells fellow youth
3 hours