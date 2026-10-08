Takoradi NPP members welcome new executives, call for unity and hard work

Members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Takoradi have welcomed the outcome of the party’s National Delegates Conference held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday, October 3, 2026.

They described it as a renewed opportunity to rebuild and recapture power in 2028.

The members also called on the national leadership to strengthen party structures at the polling station and constituency levels, reconcile aggrieved members, and present a clear alternative message to Ghanaians ahead of the 2028 polls.

Meanwhile, others stressed that the real work begins now.

The delegates elected former General Secretary, John Boadu, as National Chairman with 2,888 votes, while Justin Frimpong Koduah was re-elected as General Secretary.

Others elected were Henry Nana Boakye, Nana Akomea, and Kojo Fosu Boadu as Vice Chairpersons; Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover as National Organiser; and Alfred Kojo Thompson as National Treasurer.

The NPP’s new executives have a four-year mandate and are expected to lead the party’s reorganisation and campaign as the main opposition party after losing power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2024.

Speaking with the GNA in separate interviews in Takoradi, some party faithful said the elections were generally peaceful and reflected the will of the grassroots.

Mr. Kwame Mensah, a polling station executive from Takoradi Constituency, congratulated Chairman John Boadu and all the newly elected national officers.

According to him, what happened in Kumasi showed that the NPP believed in internal democracy.

Madam Efua Aidoo, a women’s organiser in the Effia Constituency, said, “The election is over. What we need now is unity. Whether you supported Boadu, Boakye Agyarko or Paul Afoko, we are one NPP family.”

Mr. Kojo Acquah, an NPP communicator, added, “Ghanaians are watching. If we want to win back power in 2028, the new executives must work hard, listen to the base, and address the concerns that cost us the 2024 elections. No more complacency.”

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