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GMTF to equip two Central Region hospitals with advanced diagnostic equipment

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  8 October 2026 9:17am
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The Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF) is set to strengthen diagnostic services in the Central Region with the provision of advanced medical equipment to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital and Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

The intervention will see Cape Coast Teaching Hospital receive a 128-slice CT scan, a 1.5 Tesla MRI machine, a 3D mammography system, a stereotactic biopsy system and a fluoroscopy machine. The equipment is expected to expand the hospital’s capacity to diagnose a range of complex medical conditions.

At the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital, the GMTF plans to provide a 64-slice CT scan, 3D mammography equipment, a biopsy system, a biochemistry analyser and an ultrasound machine.

The initiative was announced during stakeholder engagements in Cape Coast involving traditional rulers, security heads, MMDCEs, academics, students, medical professionals and other stakeholders. The engagements provided an opportunity for the GMTF to outline its mandate and ongoing interventions in the region.

The planned investment is aimed at bringing advanced diagnostic services closer to residents, reducing the need for patients to travel long distances for specialised tests and supporting earlier detection of diseases.

The GMTF says strengthening diagnostic capacity at the two facilities will ultimately improve access to timely treatment and give more people in the Central Region a better chance of receiving appropriate care when they need it.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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