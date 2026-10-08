Ghana’s clean cooking drive gets boost with Asharami’s new LPG terminal in Tema

Asharami's facility in Tema

The country’s ambition to expand access to cleaner cooking fuel has received a boost following the commissioning of a 6,000-metric-tonne liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) storage facility by Asharami Ghana at the Tema Oil Jetty.

The terminal is expected to improve LPG availability and supply reliability as the country works towards achieving at least 50 per cent LPG access by 2030.

The facility adds approximately 10 per cent to Ghana’s LPG storage capacity and represents the first phase of a planned 12,000-metric-tonne terminal.

Speaking at the commissioning in last week, the Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, said the investment would strengthen the infrastructure needed to expand access to LPG.

“With this investment, Sahara Group now accounts for about 10 per cent of Ghana’s entire LPG storage capacity. This is a significant addition to our national infrastructure and will help improve supply reliability as Ghana works to expand LPG access.”

The project forms part of Sahara Group’s broader LPG infrastructure strategy, connecting shipping, storage and distribution to strengthen the supply chain.

Mr Tameklo also highlighted the terminal’s continuous operations, saying they aligned with President John Dramani Mahama’s 24-Hour Economy initiative.

“The facility operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and is in line with the President’s vision for a 24-hour economy. It demonstrates how strategic private-sector investment can support continuous economic activity and strengthen critical sectors of the economy.”

Asharami Ghana’s Facility Manager, Abayomi Oyenuga, said the terminal comprises two propane-rated spherical tanks with a combined storage volume of approximately 12,000 cubic metres.

He explained that an automated system manages operations from the receipt of LPG to its dispatch.

“We have invested heavily in the terminal automation system for this facility. Right from product receipt to dispatch, it is fully automated.”

The terminal also has six loading bays, seven product pumps, an LPG liquid compressor and a dedicated 12-inch pipeline extending 3.5 kilometres.

Fire protection, emergency-response and preventive maintenance systems have been incorporated to support safe and efficient operations.

Sahara Group Executive Director Wale Ajibade said the investment reflected the company’s commitment to long-term energy security and economic growth.

“The facility strengthens Ghana’s LPG value chain and reinforces the country’s position as a hub for energy access and distribution within the sub-region.”

The terminal will operate alongside the MT Asharami Ghana, a 40,000-cubic-metre LPG carrier that recently delivered approximately 5,000 metric tonnes of LPG to the country.

Together, the vessel and terminal provide an integrated link between marine deliveries, onshore storage and distribution, supporting domestic supply and regional trade.

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