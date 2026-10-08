Teachers have lost confidence in government over delayed demands – Abuakwa South MP

Audio By Carbonatix
A member on Parliament’s Education Committee and Abuakwa South MP, Kingsley Agyemang, says teachers and other education sector workers have lost confidence in government over delays in addressing their demands.
According to him, the ongoing strikes across the education sector reflect growing frustration among workers who have been waiting for the government to fulfil its commitments.
Speaking on Joy FM’s Middaynews, Mr Agyemang said government must take the concerns of teachers seriously and find the resources to resolve the impasse.
“The workers, for that matter, the education workers, teachers, and the professional group, they lost confidence in the government,” he said.
He argued that the payment of workers’ salaries on time is critical to maintaining trust between government and public sector employees.
“It is a matter of trust,” he said, adding that government must be able to honour its commitments to workers.
Mr Agyemang said the demands being made by teachers are legitimate and should be addressed to bring an end to the disruptions in the education sector.
“The government [must] get real with the teachers. Because what they are asking for is very legitimate. They have postponed it several times, and the teacher deserves it,” he said.
His comments come as strikes by teachers and university administrators continue to disrupt teaching, learning and administrative services across the education sector.
The teachers’ strike has affected basic and secondary schools, while the ongoing strike by the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) has disrupted administrative services at some tertiary institutions.
Mr Agyemang acknowledged the financial difficulties facing government but said the situation should not result in prolonged delays in resolving workers’ concerns.
“If we are not broke as a nation, give us the money,” he said.
He maintained that the immediate priority should be finding a solution that allows teachers and other education workers to return to work and prevents students from losing more instructional time.
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