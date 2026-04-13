78% of NDC delegates worried about jobs, but majority remain optimistic – Global InfoAnalytics poll

Audio By Carbonatix
A new survey has revealed a contrast in sentiment among National Democratic Congress (NDC) delegates, with a majority expressing concern about job creation challenges, even as an even larger proportion remains hopeful that the situation will improve.
The Global InfoAnalytics poll found that 78% of NDC delegates are worried about job opportunities in the country, while 13% say they are indifferent and 9% are not concerned.
At the same time, 88% of respondents expressed optimism that the employment situation could improve, despite the current challenges.
Commenting on the findings, analysts say the results reflect a “dual mindset” within the party’s grassroots—frustration over economic conditions, but continued confidence in the party’s ability to deliver solutions.
“The finding reveals the emotional terrain of the NDC grassroots at a critical moment. Delegates are angry—but not yet broken,” the report noted, adding that while concerns about jobs are widespread, confidence in future improvement remains strong.
The survey suggests that the jobs issue remains a dominant concern within the party, especially as Ghana continues to grapple with high youth unemployment and economic pressures that have shaped public debate in recent years.
Senior party figures have in recent months pointed to ongoing infrastructure development and skills training programmes as part of efforts to address unemployment.
However, critics within and outside the party argue that these interventions have yet to fully match the scale of the challenge.
The poll further indicates that sentiment varies slightly across age groups.
Delegates aged 25–34 recorded particularly high levels of concern, while optimism in the same group was slightly lower at 85%. Older delegates, however, showed similarly high levels of both concern and hope.
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