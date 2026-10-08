Ghana to lead ECOWAS adoption of Accra Convention on cargo documents – Trade Minister

Ghana is positioning itself to play a leading role in the adoption and implementation of the Accra Convention on Negotiable Cargo Documents across the ECOWAS region.

The Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, says Ghana is committed to signing and ratifying the United Nations Convention on Negotiable Cargo Documents to help transform trade finance, cross-border commerce and digital cargo documentation.

She made the commitment on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, when she opened a one-day virtual sensitisation programme on the Convention organised for ECOWAS Member States.

The Convention was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on December 15, 2025, through Resolution 80/162 and is officially known as the United Nations Convention on Negotiable Cargo Documents. It is also referred to as the Accra Convention on Negotiable Cargo Documents.

The new framework establishes common rules for the use of negotiable cargo documents in paper or electronic form for goods transported across different modes, including road, rail and air.

It is intended to facilitate trade finance, the sale of goods in transit, multimodal transport and the digitalisation of international trade.

Madam Ofosu-Adjare said the Convention presents an opportunity to address longstanding challenges associated with financing and trading goods transported by land and air, while strengthening regional trade and integration.

She said the Convention will be opened for signature in Accra on October 26, 2026, making Ghana the host of a significant international treaty-signing event.

The Minister described the sensitisation programme as an important opportunity for ECOWAS Member States to develop a common understanding of the Convention and assess its implications for trade and regional integration.

She urged participating countries to examine the Convention against their respective national legal frameworks and return to their governments with clear recommendations on the way forward.

Madam Ofosu-Adjare also expressed Ghana’s readiness to welcome ECOWAS Member States and stakeholders from around the world to Accra for the signing ceremony.

The Secretary of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL), Anna Joubin-Bret, and the Director of Trade at the ECOWAS Commission, Kolawole Sofola, encouraged Member States and other stakeholders to participate fully in the process.

They called for stronger regional and international support for the Convention’s signature, ratification and effective implementation.

The Convention will enter into force 180 days after the deposit of the tenth instrument of ratification, acceptance, approval or accession.

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