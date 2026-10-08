Telecel Ghana launches CARE Month with customer rewards and community outreach

Mercy Dawn Akude, General Manager, Customer Operations at Telecel Ghana

Telecel Ghana has launched its annual CARE Month for October 2026, with activities aimed at rewarding customers, supporting employees and extending educational and health services to communities.

The programme coincides with Global Customer Service Week and adopts the global theCARE me, “The Extra Mile”, alongside the company’s own theme, “CARE That Counts”.

Throughout October, customers will benefit from appreciation visits, surprises and rewards at retail outlets, loyalty redemption campaigns and service engagements for individual and business clients.

Mercy Dawn Akude, General Manager, Customer Operations at Telecel Ghana, said the initiative seeks to translate customer appreciation into practical improvements in service delivery.

“CARE Month reminds us that we are in business because our customers choose us every day. It is our moment to celebrate their loyalty and to empower our people to serve them even better,” she said.

Activities began with the company’s observance of the International Week of the Deaf through its Super Care initiative, which supports accessible and inclusive customer service.

Telecel will also organise customer experience training, engagements between frontline staff and management, peer recognition programmes, mental health and wellness sessions, and team-building activities.

According to the company, these interventions are intended to equip employees to respond more effectively to customers’ needs and strengthen collaboration across its operations.

The Telecel Ghana Foundation will lead two community programmes in the Volta Region as part of the celebration.

Students at the Volta School for the Deaf in Hohoe will receive practical science, technology, engineering and mathematics training to help develop their digital skills and broaden their future opportunities.

In Ho, the Foundation will organise free community health screening, including breast cancer education and screening, to encourage preventive healthcare.

Ms Akude said the campaign’s success would be measured by the value its activities bring to customers, staff and communities.

“This month challenges us to go beyond good intentions and deliver care that counts – actions that create real, measurable value,” she said.

Telecel Ghana says the month-long programme forms part of its wider efforts to strengthen customer relationships through closer engagement, timely responses and practical community support.

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