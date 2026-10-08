Chamber of Mines challenges Reuters report on proposed mining law

The Ghana Chamber of Mines has challenged a Reuters report on the proposed Minerals and Mining Bill 2026, saying it lacks sufficient legal and policy context on provisions concerning the State’s special-share power and the duration of mining leases.

In a rejoinder issued on October 7, 2026, the Chamber said it had reviewed a September 30 Reuters report titled “Ghana bill would give state special share rights in mining firms, draft shows.”

It said the report did not make sufficiently clear that the special-share power already exists under Ghanaian law.

According to the Chamber, Section 60 of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703) gives the Minister the power, by written notice, to require a mining company to issue a special share to the Republic for no consideration.

“The power has therefore been part of Ghana's mining legislation since 2006,” the Chamber stated.

It said the special share under Act 703 is a non-voting preference share and, unless otherwise agreed by the Minister and the company, does not provide rights to dividends, profits or company assets upon liquidation.

The share does, however, carry consent rights in relation to specified major corporate transactions.

The Chamber said Clause 57 of the proposed Bill largely carries forward this existing framework while increasing sanctions for non-compliance.

It is therefore asking Reuters to clarify that the special-share power is not being introduced for the first time under the 2026 Bill, although the proposed legislation would re-enact the provision with revised sanctions.

The Chamber also highlighted what it described as a difference between the published Bill and the government’s subsequent public position on the duration of mining leases.

It acknowledged that Reuters accurately reported Clause 39(2)(a) of the May 2026 version of the Bill published by Parliament.

That provision proposes an initial mining lease term of 15 years or the forecast life of the mine, whichever is shorter.

However, the Chamber said this should be distinguished from a subsequent statement by the government on its intended policy position.

At the Government Accountability Series on July 15, 2026, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources said:

“Mining lease period is now fixed at 20 years maximum.”

The Chamber noted that the statement was made after the Bill had been laid before Parliament.

It said the statement indicates the government’s subsequently stated policy intention but does not, by itself, amend the Bill unless Parliament changes the text during its consideration.

“The material point for readers is the unresolved difference between the text published by Parliament and the Government's later public statement,” the Chamber stated.

The Chamber said it respects Reuters and other media organisations’ role in scrutinising legislation and informing the public and international investment community.

It acknowledged that the Bill contains substantive proposals requiring careful examination but argued that reporting should distinguish between existing law, proposed legislative changes and subsequent government statements.

The Chamber said such distinctions were particularly important because international reporting on Ghana’s mining sector is followed by investors, lenders, mining companies, analysts and policymakers.

It has therefore asked Reuters to update its report to reflect that the special-share power already exists under Section 60 of Act 703 and to acknowledge the government’s July 15 statement on a proposed maximum 20-year mining lease term.

The rejoinder was signed by Albert Amekudzi, External Relations and Sustainability Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines.

The Minerals and Mining Bill 2026 is currently before Parliament and proposes reforms to Ghana’s mining sector, including provisions relating to state participation, local content and mining lease durations.

The Chamber said it remains committed to engaging constructively on the Bill while supporting reforms aimed at strengthening governance, increasing Ghanaian participation and national value, and maintaining predictability for long-term mining investment.

Reuters had not, at the time of the Chamber’s rejoinder, publicly responded to the request for an update to its report.

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