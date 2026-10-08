Mahama sends condolences to Nigeria over plane crash that killed 25

President John Dramani Mahama, on behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, has expressed deep condolences to Nigeria following a plane crash in Igbokoda, Ondo State, which claimed 25 lives.

In a statement issued on Thursday, October 8, the government said Ghana shared in Nigeria’s grief following the tragedy, which occurred on October 5.

President Mahama extended Ghana’s sympathies to the bereaved families, friends and colleagues of the victims, as well as the Nigerian Armed Forces and the wider Nigerian population.

The statement also drew on Ghana’s own experience of a similar tragedy, noting that the country was still grieving the loss of six Ghanaian compatriots in a comparable incident less than a year ago.

It said that experience had given Ghana a deep understanding of the pain and sorrow being experienced by Nigeria following the latest crash.

“Ghana shares in Nigeria’s grief,” the statement said, while expressing sympathy to all those affected by the loss.

The government said its thoughts and prayers were with the families who had lost their loved ones, as Ghana joined Nigeria in mourning the victims of the tragedy.

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