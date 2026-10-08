Mahama sends condolences to Nigeria over plane crash that killed 25

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  8 October 2026 5:04pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

President John Dramani Mahama, on behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, has expressed deep condolences to Nigeria following a plane crash in Igbokoda, Ondo State, which claimed 25 lives.

In a statement issued on Thursday, October 8, the government said Ghana shared in Nigeria’s grief following the tragedy, which occurred on October 5.

President Mahama extended Ghana’s sympathies to the bereaved families, friends and colleagues of the victims, as well as the Nigerian Armed Forces and the wider Nigerian population.

The statement also drew on Ghana’s own experience of a similar tragedy, noting that the country was still grieving the loss of six Ghanaian compatriots in a comparable incident less than a year ago.

It said that experience had given Ghana a deep understanding of the pain and sorrow being experienced by Nigeria following the latest crash.

“Ghana shares in Nigeria’s grief,” the statement said, while expressing sympathy to all those affected by the loss.

The government said its thoughts and prayers were with the families who had lost their loved ones, as Ghana joined Nigeria in mourning the victims of the tragedy.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group