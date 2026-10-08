12 arrested as police seize firearms, suspected drugs in Tamale

Audio By Carbonatix
Police in the Northern Region have arrested 12 people and seized firearms and suspected narcotics during a special operation in Tamale.
The Northern Regional Special Operations Team, known locally as RED MARIA, carried out raids on Thursday 8 October at about 09:30 GMT in the Fuo and Kukuo areas of the city.
Seven suspects were detained in Fuo for alleged drug use. In Kukuo, a further five people were arrested, including three found with weapons during searches of their rooms.
Officers said they recovered two locally manufactured pistols, one pump-action gun, six sachets of Tramadol 250mg, and 25 wraps of suspected Indian hemp.
All 12 suspects and the exhibits have been handed to the Regional Criminal Investigations Department and the Drug Law Enforcement Unit for further inquiries.
A statement issued by police commended the team for the arrest.
“We commend the RED MARIA team for this intelligence-led action, and we will ensure those arrested face prosecution through the courts," the statement added.
Police said they would provide further updates as investigations continue
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