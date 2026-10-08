Nestlé Ghana expansion shows Ghana’s 24-hour economy in action – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has described the expansion of Nestlé Ghana’s Tema factory as a clear demonstration of the government’s 24-hour economy in action, saying the investment reflects Ghana’s ambition to produce more of what it consumes and export more of what it produces.

He said the expansion represents the kind of industrial investment needed to strengthen local production, create jobs and increase value addition within the Ghanaian economy.

President Mahama was speaking on Thursday, October 8, 2026, when he commissioned Nestlé Ghana Limited’s expanded evaporated milk production line at its Tema factory.

The new production line replaces one that had served the factory for more than 30 years and is expected to significantly increase the company’s production capacity.

According to the President, annual production capacity will rise from approximately 12,960 tonnes to nearly 30,000 tonnes following the expansion.

He said the upgraded facility would enable Nestlé to undertake the filling, homogenisation, sterilisation and packaging of milk locally, using Ghanaian workers.

President Mahama said developments of this nature were critical to his administration’s efforts to transform Ghana from an economy heavily dependent on imports into one with stronger domestic production and export capacity.

He has previously linked the expansion of industrial activity in Tema to the government’s broader economic agenda, noting that the industrial enclave is gradually regaining its position as a major manufacturing hub.

The Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, said the growing investment activity in Ghana was evidence of increased interest in the country’s economic prospects.

She disclosed that Ghana’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows increased from US$652 million in 2024 to US$2.62 billion in 2025.

The latest investment data also show that manufacturing recorded the highest number of investment projects in 2025, with 99 projects, ahead of mining, oil and gas, and general trade.

Madam Ofosu-Adjare said the figures demonstrate that investors are responding positively to the government’s call for Ghana to become a more attractive destination for business and investment.

The Nestlé expansion forms part of a wider pattern of industrial investments in the Tema enclave, which President Mahama says is beginning to reclaim its former industrial prominence.

The President has stressed that the ultimate objective is to build an economy where investments translate into increased production, jobs, stronger local businesses and greater access to regional and international markets.

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