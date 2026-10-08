Black Sherif partners with Telecel Ghana to promote Telecel Cash

Audio By Carbonatix
Telecel Ghana has unveiled musician Black Sherif as the face of its X Project, a partnership designed to strengthen engagement with young consumers and promote its mobile money service, Telecel Cash.
The collaboration, announced on October 8, 2026, will feature events, promotional activities and surprise customer rewards over the next year.
Black Sherif, widely known as Blacko, will lead customer engagement activities around Telecel Cash. The company says his role will extend beyond a traditional brand ambassador arrangement to include creating experiences that connect customers with the platform.
Speaking at the unveiling, Telecel Ghana’s Chief Executive Officer, Ing. Patricia Obo-Nai, said the partnership brings together brands that appeal to young people and share values of authenticity and resilience.
She said the musician’s talent and personal journey resonate with young Ghanaians, making him a suitable partner for the initiative.
Ing. Obo-Nai encouraged Telecel Cash customers to follow Black Sherif for announcements about upcoming activities and opportunities to receive rewards.
Customers will require a Telecel Cash wallet and the Telecel Play app to participate in the programme.
At the unveiling, the company also reminded users to protect their accounts against fraud by keeping their passwords, PINs and passcodes confidential, including from anyone claiming to represent Telecel.
The initiative forms part of Telecel Ghana’s efforts to expand engagement with younger customers and encourage greater use of its digital and mobile money services.
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