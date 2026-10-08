Health

100-bed Atiwa Trauma Hospital to be commissioned in January 2027

Source: James Avedzi   
  8 October 2026 3:56pm
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The Ghana Health Service has indicated that the 100-bed capacity trauma hospital at Anyinam in the Atiwa East Constituency will be commissioned in January, 2027.

The announcement is in response to an enquiry from Member of Parliament for the area, and Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee, Honourable Abena Osei Asare, on delay of the project, when the Ministry of Health appeared before the committee on Thursday, October 8, 2026.

The project which was commissioned in October 2020, with work commencing in 2021, was scheduled to be completed in 24 months, but has since delayed for an additional 2 years.

Responding to Abena Osei Asare's enquiry, Director for Infrastructure at the Ministry of Health, Ben Ampomah Nkansah said, "the project was delayed due to delay in payments because of the change in government."

He assured that "as I speak to you, we've just processed another payment. Per the programme that the contractor indicated, by the end of January, the project will be handed over."

Reacting to the information, the Atewa East MP and Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee said "I have done the needful and I know the Minister is going to firm it up to tell us that come end of January she'll come with me to my constituency to hand over the 100-bed trauma hospital to the people of Atiwa East."

Abena Osei Asare also appealed for speedy work on the additional buildings and facilities at the Enyiresi Government Hospital, for improved healthcare delivery for the people of Atewa East.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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