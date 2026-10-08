Trade Minister launches Invest Ghana Summit, Ghana Club 100 to drive Ghana’s new economy

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to attracting strategic investments to drive industrialisation, create jobs and position Ghanaian businesses to compete effectively in regional and global markets.
She said Ghana’s emerging economy must move beyond the production and export of raw materials towards value addition, innovation, increased productivity and the development of globally competitive enterprises.
The Minister was speaking in Accra on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, when she launched the maiden Invest Ghana Summit (IGS) and the 22nd Ghana Club 100 Awards.
The two initiatives are being promoted under the theme: “Investing in Ghana’s New Economy: Building a Productive Economy that Creates Value and Competes Globally.”
Madam Ofosu-Adjare said investment remains central to Ghana’s economic transformation agenda, stressing the need for stronger collaboration between government, the private sector, domestic and foreign investors, financial institutions and development partners.
She said the focus should not only be on attracting capital but also on ensuring that investments expand productive capacity, create jobs and strengthen the competitiveness of local businesses.
The Minister commended the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA) and its Chief Executive Officer, Simon Madjie, for introducing the Invest Ghana Summit as a dedicated platform to strengthen Ghana’s position as an investment destination and deepen engagement between government and the investment community.
The maiden summit is scheduled for November 16 and 17, 2026, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra, where investors, business leaders, policymakers and development partners are expected to explore investment opportunities and partnerships.
Turning to the Ghana Club 100 Awards, Madam Ofosu-Adjare encouraged businesses across the country to participate actively in the initiative.
She said the platform provides an opportunity for Ghanaian enterprises to showcase their achievements, resilience and innovation, as well as their contribution to national economic development.
The 22nd Ghana Club 100 Awards will form part of the three-day investment-focused programme, with the awards ceremony scheduled for November 18, 2026.
The Minister said the government would continue working with stakeholders to build a productive economy that creates value, expands opportunities for businesses and enables Ghanaian enterprises to compete in regional and global markets.
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