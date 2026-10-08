Football | National

LA 2028: Black Queens take first leg advantage with 3-0 win over Mauritius 

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  8 October 2026 4:42pm
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Ghana claimed an emphatic win in their second round 2028 Olympic Games qualifier against Mauritius. 

The Black Queens claimed a 3-0 win in Mauritius to kickstart their campaign in the quest to play at the summer games for the first time. 

Kim Lars Bjorkegren made several changes to his regular back line opting for the centre-back partnership of Diana Amoako and debutant Margaret Agyapomaa with Afi Amenyeku getting the nod in goal. 

Comfort Yeboah and Benedicte Simon started as the fullback options with the middle consisting of Jennifer Cudjoe, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah and Evelyn Badu. 

Abigail Kim led the line with support from Alice Kusi and Stella Nyamekye on the flanks. 

The Black Queens took time to settle but they only waited for 16 minutes to get the opening goal. 

Nyamekye’s low cross after being released down the right wing found Kim, who scored from close range to make to it 1-0. 

Nine minutes later, Kusi also recorded her name on the scoresheet, having been found by Yeboah’s inch-perfect cross. 

After holding off Ghana following the concession of the second goal, the Mauritius defense was breached again. 

Yeboah was on hand again with a pass to Simon, who hit a sweet ball into the top left corner to extend the Black Queens’ advantage. 

The Black Queens headed into the break with a three-goal advantage. 

After the recess, Bjorkegren tweaked his setup, introducing Nancy Amoh, Josephine Bonsu and Zakaria Ajegipina. 

Despite their dominance in the second department of the game, Bjorkegren’s side were unable to add to their advantage as the game finished 3-0.

The second leg of the fixture is scheduled for the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, October 13. 

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