French Embassy to partner Kobby Kyei Media for bloggers’ training

The French Embassy in Ghana is set to partner with Kobby Kyei Media for a one-day training programme for bloggers, content creators and online journalists.

Kobby Kyei, founder of Kobby Kyei Media, announced the initiative on his social media platforms, describing it as an opportunity to create a platform where young bloggers and content creators can learn, connect and grow.

The training is scheduled for Thursday, 29 October 2026, at the French Ambassador’s Residence in Accra, where participants will gather for a full day of learning, practical sessions, discussions and networking.

The main training session will run from 9:00am to 5:00pm, followed by a cocktail reception from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the French Ambassador’s Residence. The reception will provide participants and invited guests with an opportunity to network, engage and explore potential collaborations beyond the formal training sessions.

The programme is expected to focus on digital storytelling, content creation, responsible online journalism and the professional development of digital creators.

According to Kobby Kyei, the initiative is driven by his long-standing desire to create a platform where young bloggers and content creators can gain practical knowledge, connect with industry professionals and build sustainable careers in the digital space.

Building a stronger digital media community

The partnership comes at a time when social media has become an increasingly influential part of Ghana’s media and communication ecosystem.

Bloggers, influencers, online journalists and content creators now play a significant role in shaping conversations, breaking stories, promoting businesses and telling stories that may otherwise receive limited attention.

However, the rapid growth of the digital space has also created the need for greater professionalism, responsible storytelling and continuous skills development.

The 29 October programme at the French Ambassador’s Residence in Accra is expected to address some of these areas by providing participants with practical insights that can help them improve the quality of their work and better understand the responsibilities that come with having a digital audience.

Issues surrounding responsible content creation, misinformation, digital storytelling, personal branding, audience engagement, artificial intelligence and digital entrepreneurship are expected to form part of the broader conversations around the programme.

Kobby Kyei’s vision for creators

For Kobby Kyei, the initiative goes beyond simply organising another training programme.

His vision is to help create an environment where young creators can see digital media as more than just a platform for entertainment or chasing trends.

Through Kobby Kyei Media, he has consistently used digital platforms to highlight social issues, support communities and tell human interest stories, while also building his own brand within Ghana’s digital media ecosystem.

The training therefore represents another step towards creating opportunities for creators to develop the knowledge and professional networks needed to make a meaningful impact.

French Embassy and Kobby Kyei Media partnership

The collaboration also builds on the relationship between Kobby Kyei and the French Embassy in Ghana.

In May 2026, Kobby Kyei was invited to the Africa Forward Summit 2026 in Nairobi, Kenya, where conversations focused on Africa’s future, innovation, technology, development and strengthening partnerships between Africa and France.

The upcoming training further demonstrates the potential for collaboration between diplomatic missions and Ghana’s growing creative and digital community.

A day of learning and networking

The programme will take place at the French Ambassador’s Residence in Accra on 29 October 2026.

The training will run from 9:00am to 5:00pm, giving participants a full day of learning, discussions and practical engagement.

This will be followed by a cocktail reception from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, also at the French Ambassador’s Residence, allowing creators, industry stakeholders and invited guests to network, exchange ideas and explore possible collaborations.

The event is expected to bring together bloggers, online journalists, social media creators and other players within Ghana’s digital ecosystem.

Kobby Kyei says further details regarding registration, participation and the programme line-up will be announced in due course.

The 29 October gathering at the French Ambassador’s Residence in Accra is expected to provide a platform for Ghana’s digital creators to learn, connect, collaborate and grow, while promoting a more responsible and professional digital media culture.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.