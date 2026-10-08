Telecel Ghana unveils Project X with Black Sherif partnership

Telecel Ghana has unveiled Project X, a new initiative in partnership with Ghanaian music star Black Sherif, aimed at engaging young people while promoting the Telecel Cash platform.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Executive of Telecel Ghana, Ing. Patricia Obo-Nai, said the partnership brings together the bold and vibrant Telecel brand with the story and influence of Black Sherif.

She said the initiative will run over the coming year, with Black Sherif delivering a series of surprises to consumers through his social media platforms.

“Over the next year, almost every month, there will be surprises, and he will bear the surprises on behalf of Telecel Cash. So anytime he goes live, people need to listen to him, because you don't know what surprise he has,” she said.

Ing. Obo-Nai also highlighted the security of Telecel Cash, assuring customers that their funds are protected as long as they keep their passwords and passcodes confidential.

“We wanted to portray how safe and secure Telecel Cash is, and you can keep your money with us, and you know it's safe,” she added.

Black Sherif, who is at the centre of the partnership, also encouraged Ghanaians to use Telecel Cash and follow his social media platforms for updates on the campaign.

He said his appearances on TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram would include special codes, free transactions, gifts, and other rewards for consumers.

“When you see me talking, it's not just talking, not just playing music. There's a Blacko code. I have codes that I will be sharing for free transactions, all of that. You'll be getting gifts and tokens from me,” he added.

Project X is expected to deepen customer engagement and encourage greater use of the Telecel Cash wallet and Telecel Play app.

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