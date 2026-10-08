Rev. Kwadwo Bempah defies restriction on preaching on buses; warns it won’t succeed

The Head Pastor of Holy Hill Chapel of the Assemblies of God, Reverend Dr Kwadwo Boateng Bempah, has vowed the church will keep preaching wherever people gather, despite the law restricting preaching and hawking in moving public vehicles.



He said attempts to restrict preaching on buses will not succeed, insisting the church cannot be silenced in its duty to spread the gospel.

"So today I send the message. Who is behind that? The church is too quiet. People are secretly planning, planning, planning. I don't know who they are, but I'm talking to them. But you will not succeed. Oh, what you are trying to do, you will not succeed. You will not succeed.

"Wherever human beings gather, we will preach. Wherever human beings gather, the word must go forth... Even at the back of Okada we will be shouting the name Jesus," Rev. Bempah said in a message delivered to his congregation and widely circulated on social media.

Rev. Bempah described the restriction as an attempt to “gag the church” and questioned why preaching on buses should be prohibited when other forms of public activity continue.

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“Now they say we shouldn't preach in the bus as if they bought a bus for somebody... When my bus is going, come and tell me,” he said.

He further urged Christians not to remain silent in the face of what he described as efforts to limit the church's evangelism.

“Never please people to displease God,” he said, adding that the church must remain vocal in spreading Christianity.

His comments follow the coming into force of the amended Road Traffic Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2519), which prohibit preaching and hawking on public service vehicles while they are in motion.

Under the regulations, a person found preaching in a moving public or commercial vehicle may face a fine of between 10 and 50 penalty units, imprisonment for up to eight months, or both.

The law has been in existence since 2012, but was not enforced until the recent amendment, which now increases the prison sentence from three to eight months.

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