Explainer: Why preaching in moving tro-tros could mean eight months in jail

Preaching or hawking in a moving commercial vehicle in Ghana could attract up to eight months in prison under the new Road Traffic Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2519).

The provision has renewed public discussion about religious preaching and the sale of goods in commercial vehicles, like tro-tros and buses.

But the restriction itself is not new, as it was already contained in the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2180).

Here is what the law says and how the punishment has changed.

1. What does the new law prohibit?

Regulation 141 of L.I. 2519 prohibits a person from causing or permitting a nuisance, including preaching and hawking, on a public or commercial vehicle while it is in motion.

In practical terms, the provision covers preaching to passengers or selling goods inside a moving tro-tro or bus.

The regulation applies to the specified activities regardless of the religious message being delivered.

It is not a ban on a particular religion but addresses preaching and hawking in moving public or commercial vehicles.

2. What are the penalties?

A person who contravenes Regulation 141 commits an offence and faces the following penalties:

Fine: Not less than 10 penalty units and not more than 50 penalty units.

Not less than 10 penalty units and not more than 50 penalty units. Imprisonment: Up to eight months.

Up to eight months. Both: A court may impose a fine and imprisonment.

At GH¢12 per penalty unit, the fine ranges from GH¢120 to GH¢600.

The eight-month sentence is the maximum, not an automatic jail term for every offender. The punishment imposed depends on the applicable law and the court’s decision.

3. Was preaching in moving vehicles previously allowed?

No. The restriction existed under the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2180).

Regulation 116 of the earlier instrument also prohibited causing or permitting a nuisance, including preaching and hawking, on a public or commercial vehicle while it was in motion.

Under the previous provision, a person found guilty faced a fine of up to 50 penalty units, imprisonment for up to three months, or both.

The new regulations therefore do not introduce the prohibition for the first time. The significant change is the tougher maximum prison sentence.

4. How much tougher is the new law?

The maximum prison term has increased significantly under L.I. 2180 to eight months under L.I. 2519.

The new provision also specifies a fine ranging from 10 to 50 penalty units, equivalent to GH¢120–GH¢600 at GH¢12 per unit.

The change strengthens the potential punishment for conduct that was already prohibited under the previous regulations.

5. Why has the issue attracted attention?

Preaching and hawking have become familiar features of public transport in Ghana, where some religious groups use journeys to share their messages, and some traders sell goods directly to passengers.

The renewed attention to the law has prompted debate about religious expression, everyday commuting practices and the enforcement of traffic regulations.

However, the legal question is narrower than the wider debate and specifies that the provision applies to preaching and hawking on public or commercial vehicles while they are moving.

6. Is this part of wider road safety reforms?

The provision sits within a broader effort to strengthen compliance with road traffic rules.

The Ministry of Transport has undertaken public education on the Road Traffic (Amendment) Act, 2025 (Act 1153), and L.I. 2519, with the aim of helping road users and transport operators understand the revised legal framework.

Other measures associated with the reforms include automated traffic enforcement, a demerit-point system linked to driving licences and tougher penalties for certain traffic offences.

Public education is important because drivers, passengers, transport operators, traders and preachers all need to understand which activities are prohibited and what consequences may follow.

For anyone who preaches or sells goods on a moving tro-tro or bus, the restriction should not be mistaken for a newly introduced ban. It is an existing rule backed by a substantially tougher maximum prison sentence under the new regulations.

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