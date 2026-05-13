‘Okada’ riders should prepare for implementation of new law – Legal Resources Centre

Commercial motorbike riders have been urged to regularise their operations by meeting key requirements ahead of the implementation of Ghana’s new legal framework for commercial motorcycle transport (Okada).

The call was made at a stakeholder engagement organised by the Legal Resources Centre (LRC) to sensitise riders on the provisions of the amended Road Traffic Regulations, which will soon allow motorcycles to be used for commercial purposes under strict conditions.

The meeting brought together riders, regulators and legal practitioners to discuss the practical implications of the law and prepare stakeholders for its enforcement.

Mr Dennis Yeribu, Deputy Director for Planning and Programming at the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), said formalising the sector was necessary to enhance safety, accountability and efficiency in the emerging transport sub-sector.

He said although the legalisation of commercial motorbike operations had been widely welcomed, it came with responsibilities that riders must meet before they could operate.

“Riders must ensure that they have valid riding licences, are medically fit, and possess the required documentation, including insurance coverage for their motorcycles,” he said.

Mr Yeribu said riders would also be required to join recognised and certified transport unions, which would serve as a channel for regulation, training and monitoring.

He said the unions would maintain updated records of members and ensure that riders undergo periodic training to improve road safety and professionalism.

“Being part of a recognised union gives riders a structured platform. It also ensures that they can be easily identified and supported, especially in matters relating to safety and compliance,” he added.

He reiterated that human behaviour remained the leading cause of road crashes in Ghana and urged riders to adopt safer practices, including avoiding excessive speeding, dangerous overtaking and riding under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

He also encouraged the use of appropriate protective gear, particularly standardised helmets, to reduce the risk of fatalities and serious injuries.

Mr Enock Jengre, a private legal practitioner and Programme Officer for the LRC, said the amendment to the Road Traffic Act and the accompanying Legislative Instrument were intended to address long-standing concerns about the informal nature of commercial motorbike operations.

He said while many riders welcomed the opportunity to operate legally, not everyone would automatically qualify to engage in the business.

“There is a misconception that anyone with a motorbike can now operate commercially. That is not the case. You must meet the stated requirements, including union membership, proper documentation and adherence to safety standards,” he said.

Mr Jengre also highlighted the importance of zoning arrangements under the new system, where riders would be required to operate within designated areas to ensure order and reduce congestion.

He advised riders to ensure full compliance with all requirements, noting that it would be difficult for authorities to sanction individuals who were properly documented and operating within the law.

“It may not be perfect at the beginning, but we must start somewhere. Once you have your licence, insurance, proper safety gear and belong to a recognised union, you are better protected,” Jengre said.

The new regulatory regime is expected to take effect after Parliament completes the process of passing the Legislative Instrument.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.